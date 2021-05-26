Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rutherford County, NC

Neal awarded Journey Scholarship

By COURIER STAFF
Digital Courier
 12 days ago

ASHEVILLE — For 2021, WNC Communities is awarding $11,500 to eleven young women and men of Western North Carolina, including Emma Neal of Rutherford County. Each of these students is receiving a George H.V. Cecil Journey Scholarship ranging from $500-$1,500 to attend college. Neal is the lone recipient from Rutherford. The counties of Ashe, Henderson and Watauga each had two recipients. Jackson, Macon and Transylvania counties also yielded one scholarship winner.

www.thedigitalcourier.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
City
Macon, NC
County
Rutherford County, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women And Men#Western North Carolina#College#Wnc Communities#Students#Watauga#Transylvania#Subscription
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Related
Shelby, NCShelby Star

Shelby teacher named Kenan Fellow

Beverly Owens, a chemistry teacher at Cleveland Early College High School, has been named a 2021-22 Kenan Fellow. Her fellowship was made possible through a partnership between American Zinc Products and the Kenan Fellows Program for Teacher Leadership at N.C. State University. Owens is part of the 2021-22 Kenan Fellows...
Rutherford County, NCDigital Courier

Hospital taps Anagine Burns for Mercy Award

RUTHERFORDTON — Rutherford Regional has named a former hospital housekeeper turned mental health technician as this year’s Mercy Award recipient. Anagine Burns received the honor this week. Burns began her career with Rutherford Regional in 1999 when she started out as a housekeeper. While working, she went back to school at Isothermal Community College and received her CNA certification.
Rutherford County, NCDigital Courier

EdNC leader to speak at ICC's graduation

SPINDALE — Nation Hahn, a thought leader in North Carolina higher education, will speak at Isothermal Community College’s graduation ceremony next week. The outside commencement will be 6 p.m. Monday, May 17, in the parking lot behind the Foundation Performing Arts and Conference Center. Administrators decided to hold the outdoor ceremony because the number of attendees would have been very limited at a traditional indoor ceremony.
Rutherford County, NCDigital Courier

Associate degree nursing students pinned during special ceremony

SPINDALE – Seventy Foothills Nursing Consortium nursing students were awarded their pins at a special ceremony this week. The Pinning Ceremony, held at The Foundation Performing Arts and Conference Center at Isothermal Community College, is the traditional graduation event for the students in the Associate Degree Nursing program. The consortium is a joint effort between Isothermal, Cleveland Community College and McDowell Technical Community College.
Rutherford County, NCDigital Courier

GWU remembers retired professor

BOILING SPRINGS —Described by her colleagues as an integral part of the School of Education, Dr. Cindy McKinney is being remembered for her Christian spirit and the contributions she made during her 25 years at Gardner-Webb University. McKinney, a native of Rutherford County, passed away on April 26, 2021. Her...
Rutherford County, NCDigital Courier

Veteran's Coffee and Conversation resume

SPINDALE — In 2016, the Rutherford County Veterans Office began hosting Coffee and Conversation. These monthly gatherings came to an end when the COVID-19 pandemic began last year. The last one before the pandemic was in February, 2020. Veterans officials decided to re-start Coffee and Conversation now that the pandemic...
Rutherford County, NCDigital Courier

Senior Center earns Center of Excellence designation

SPINDALE — The Rutherford County Senior Center has received re-certification as a Senior Center of Excellence. This certification by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is valid for five years. The Senior Center, a service of the Rutherford County government, has an annual budget of just over...