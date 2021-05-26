Neal awarded Journey Scholarship

ASHEVILLE — For 2021, WNC Communities is awarding $11,500 to eleven young women and men of Western North Carolina, including Emma Neal of Rutherford County. Each of these students is receiving a George H.V. Cecil Journey Scholarship ranging from $500-$1,500 to attend college. Neal is the lone recipient from Rutherford. The counties of Ashe, Henderson and Watauga each had two recipients. Jackson, Macon and Transylvania counties also yielded one scholarship winner.