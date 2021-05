The University of Virginia’s School of Architecture recently announced that Malo André Hutson will take the helm as the school’s new dean. Currently the director of the Urban Planning Ph.D. Program at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation (GSAPP), Hutson—a tenured professor—is the founder of the School’s Urban Community and Health Equity Lab and co-leads GSAPP’s Anti-Racism Task Force. At Columbia, he also serves as a member of the Provost’s Advisory Council for the Enhancement of Faculty Diversity, as an associate member of the Earth Institute, and as director of project development for Columbia World Projects, where he helped develop a portfolio of projects over $100 million, including several in Virginia.