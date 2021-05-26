newsbreak-logo
Rutherford County, NC

Rutherford County Schools honors retirees

By SCOTT CARPENTER scarpenter@thedigitalcourier.com
Digital Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOREST CITY — Rutherford County Schools (RCS) retirees were celebrated at an event at the Pavilion on Park Square (POPS) in Forest City Tuesday night. School administrators and Board of Education members were on hand to wish the 48 retirees well. “Over the next five nights, hundreds of high school...

www.thedigitalcourier.com
