Rutherford County Schools honors retirees

I am Krinn Evans, and I am pleased to announce my candidacy for District Attorney for McDowell and Rutherford Counties. To introduce myself let me say first and foremost that I am a native of North Carolina, born on April 26, 1968 in Watts Hospital, Durham North Carolina. My father’s work took our family to several different states including South Carolina, Connecticut, Washington State and back to North Carolina. I earned my rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America and have carried the same honesty and integrity into my adult life. Coming back to North Carolina, I graduated from Appalachian State University in 1990 and went to law school at the University of South Carolina. Upon passing the North Carolina State Bar in 1993, I joined the law firm of Carnes & Franklin in Marion, North Carolina. I left the firm in 1995 to open my own office and have continued to serve the citizens of McDowell and Rutherford Counties since that time. Now after 27 years of being a private attorney, I have been called to serve my fellow citizens in public service as your elected District Attorney.