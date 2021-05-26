newsbreak-logo
Forest City, NC

Man dies after being struck by train

By RITCHIE STARNES RSTARNES@THEDIGITALCOURIER.COM
Digital Courier
 3 days ago

ELLENBORO — A Forest City man who was struck by a train Sunday night died a day later. Jvonne Avery Dimsdale, 61, died Monday at Spartanburg Medical Center from his injuries. Dimsdale was struck by a train around midnight Sunday near the intersection of Ellenboro Road and N.C. Highway 120, according to Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman.

www.thedigitalcourier.com
