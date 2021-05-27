The Map: The state duty to provide children an equal integrated education
During the summer of George Floyd and marches for social justice spread from the Twin Cities in Minnesota to cities like Syracuse. Much of the country did not know the extent of racial issues Minnesota faced at that time. Among them a school system that was increasingly segregated. The demographic picture is similar to Syracuse and Onondaga County. The majority of African -American residents live in the urban areas and the suburban areas and smaller towns are mostly white.cnycentral.com