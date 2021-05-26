Kenneth Rollins

Kenneth Ray Rollins, age 74, of Rutherfordton, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Rutherford Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late Kenneth L. Rollins and Beatrice Scoggins Rollins and he was a native of Rutherford County. Kenneth was a member of West Point Baptist Church. He served on the USS Galveston during the Vietnam War. He was stationed 2.5 years in Athens, Greece and was assigned to Naval Legal Services at NOB Norfolk. His last duty assignment was aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. He entered service in 1966 and retired in 1987 as Senior Chief Petty Officer (LNCS). In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Rollins, and Wayne Rollins.