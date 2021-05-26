Hilltoppers defeat Red Raiders 4-3 on the diamond

RUTHERFORDTON — In a game with playoff implications, R-S Central proved on Tuesday why it sits alone at the top of the Southwestern 2A conference with a perfect 7-0 record. The Hilltoppers defeated second-place South Point by a 4-3 score. Trip Triplett went the distance for the Hilltoppers, throwing four-hit baseball, while Xavier Toms provided the big hit in the second inning as R-S Central would take a 3-0 lead. The Hilltoppers would add an insurance run in the third inning and held off South Point in the sixth inning to win it 4-3. R-S Central head coach Chadd Fowler appreciated the team effort in the win.