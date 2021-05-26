Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

CrisisKhan has again shown his magic with his latest track “You” ft GlitCh

By Shane T. Foster
timebulletin.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNowadays, Artists are giving music of all shapes and forms, and have been successful in bringing the new norms and we witnessed what we haven’t seen in far from our past. CrisisKhan is one such artist that epitomizes the essence of the modern era. A multi-talented vocalist and Rapper from the Brooklyn, New York. CrisisKhan is making music that is thoughtful, conscious, and driven by a desire to motivate, inspire, comfort, and spread love and joy to all those that hear it.

www.timebulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edm Music#Music Industry#Art World#Tropical Music#Modern Music#World Music#Sound Of Music#Sound Art#American Rapper Hip Hop#Coast2coast#Magic#Fuses Elements#Djs#Creating Music#Unique Flow#Engineering Music#Rappers#Love#Collaboration#Artists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
EDM
News Break
Arts
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Glitch
News Break
Instagram
Related
Brooklyn, NYbrooklynvegan.com

Ari Lennox playing 2021 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival kickoff show

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival recently confirmed its July return to Prospect Park, and now they've announced their first show of the 2021 season. In a more typical year their kickoff show would happen in early June, but this year it's Saturday, July 31. Dreamville R&B singer Ari Lennox headlines, and Brooklyn Afro-funk artist KAMAUU and New York singer Nesta open.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

These 2 Former Child Stars From "School of Rock" Are Dating Now

Some child stars continue to act, some even go on to become big names, but many move on to more conventional careers as they grow up, like lawyers or nurses, and we lose track of them. When a movie has a cast full of child actors, you might find yourself wondering what happened to the young stars who spent their early years in front of the camera. Recently, a TikTok user made a very exciting discovery about two child stars in particular: a duo from the beloved 2000s movie School of Rock are now dating. To see which band members linked up later in life, read on.
fox5ny.com

From beaches to camp, these free movies will get you into a summer mood

Every summer brings along the promise of starry nights, beach vacations and young romance. No matter what you’ve got on tap for the summer ahead, Tubi has a variety of films to get you into the hot-weather mood. From a high school graduation road trip in "Summerland" to the more...
Brooklyn, NYbkmag.com

Celebrate Brooklyn! announces its in-person return this July

Celebrate Brooklyn! is back. The beloved summer concert series will return to Prospect Park’s bandshell beginning in July, after its 2020 run of shows had been taken virtual due to the pandemic. R&B singer-songwriter Ari Lennox will headline the season’s kick-off on July 31. Brooklyn-based rapper Kamauu and Queens-based R&B...
New York City, NYmymodernmet.com

JR’s Socially Conscious Street Art Celebrated in Largest Museum Exhibition Yet

French street artist JR is the subject of a major exhibition opening at London's Saatchi Gallery. JR: Chronicles is the largest solo museum exhibition of the acclaimed artist's work and features his iconic installations from over the past 15 years. First opening in New York, the expanded exhibition is now celebrating JR's career on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.
Brooklyn, NYrew-online.com

Newmark brokers Times Square lease for Brooklyn Delicatessen

Newmark announced a 4,960 s/f lease for Fireman Hospitality Group’s Brooklyn Delicatessen restaurant at the Paramount Building in Times Square. The fast-casual concept will be located at 1501 Broadway. The new Brooklyn Delicatessen location marks their second spot in the city and will be on the 43rd Street side of the property. The first location is at 57th Street and 7th Ave.
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Time Out Market New York is reopening on May 27

New York, we’ve missed you. Thankfully, we’ll be reunited soon. Just in time for summer, to be exact! We’re thrilled to officially announce that Time Out Market New York is reopening on Thursday, May 27, right before Memorial Day Weekend. Along with our opening date, we’re also excited to share...