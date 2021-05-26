CrisisKhan has again shown his magic with his latest track “You” ft GlitCh
Nowadays, Artists are giving music of all shapes and forms, and have been successful in bringing the new norms and we witnessed what we haven’t seen in far from our past. CrisisKhan is one such artist that epitomizes the essence of the modern era. A multi-talented vocalist and Rapper from the Brooklyn, New York. CrisisKhan is making music that is thoughtful, conscious, and driven by a desire to motivate, inspire, comfort, and spread love and joy to all those that hear it.www.timebulletin.com