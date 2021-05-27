Cancel
Golf

Virtual golf business teed up in Amsterdam

By BROCK
Recordernews.com
 2021-05-27

AMSTERDAM — Area golfers will soon have a chance to hone their game year-round, playing courses from around the world while still in the Rug City. On Wednesday, the Planning Commission approved plans for a new simulated golf business. Paul Winnie, president of ARCON Construction and Management Services, presented the site plan and special-use permit application for a simulator golf business at 1451 Route 5S to the commission during its meeting that was conducted remotely via Zoom.

www.recordernews.com
