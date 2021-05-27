Man charged with threatening to kill Biden and others in bizarre texts
A New Mexico man is facing a federal charge for allegedly threatening to kill President Joe Biden and others in text messages he sent to people in two states. John Benjamin Thornton is charged with using interstate commerce communications to send a threat to injure another person. The rambling texts allegedly from Thornton provided as evidence in a criminal complaint include statements that he was "taking leadership of revolutionary Army called the the [sic] 3%ers," an apparent reference to the anti-government Three Percenters group.www.erienewsnow.com