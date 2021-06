The RBC Canadian Open was canceled for the second straight year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, so Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C., is hosting the PGA Tour for the time for the Palmetto Championship. The inaugural running of the event is taking place the week before the 2021 US Open. As a result, it’s a rather weak field, and there have been many withdrawals since last Friday. These can be some of the best and most profitable tournaments for golf betting amid the chaos and unpredictability; below. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the 2021 Palmetto Championship.