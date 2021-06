When looking at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ schedule in 2021, there are many things to loathe such as the Jags getting only one primetime game in 2021. The Jaguars do have a manageable schedule overall, with their share of winnable games, and while they will face off against many accomplished quarterbacks, Jacksonville is a more talented and well-rounded squad than they were last year. They should be able to eke out a few more wins, but when will they lose their first game of the 2021 season?