Russian president Vladimir Putin has accused the US government of double standards when it came to prosecuting hundreds of Capitol rioters, while condemning a crackdown on anti-government protesters in Belarus.Mr Putin told the St Petersburg International Economic Forum that the crowds who swarmed the Capitol building on January 6 “weren’t just a crowd of robbers and rioters. Those people had come with political demands”, as reported by the BBC.Around 500 people were arrested in the wake of the riot, which left five people dead and around 140 injured.Some are still being held in solitary confinement with Senator Elizabeth Warren...