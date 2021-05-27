Honda Unveils HondaJet Elite S, The New Accord Of The Skies
It has been a while since Honda has complete and flown its first aircraft in 2003, but only relatively recent to get its FAA type certification in 2015. Since then, the company we all know and love for its four-wheeled machines have entered the light aircraft market with its HondaJet Elite. As a business jet, think of the HondaJet Elite as a Honda Accord for the skies, and now it has a new version that takes from the success of its predecessor.www.motor1.com