Film room: 3 best value picks for Cowboys in their 2021 draft class - John Owning, Dallas Morning News. Which draft pick do you think will provide the most value?. You know that feeling when you’re the only person among a group to laugh at someone’s joke? I felt that same way when the Cowboys selected defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa with the first of their three third-round picks. While many were lamenting that Odighizuwa was picked a round too early, I was ecstatic that Dallas grabbed one of my pet cats. I’m confident that Cowboys will get great value out of this third-rounder.