Small Town Monsters Goes ON THE TRAIL OF BIGFOOT: THE JOURNEY June 8th on Digital
Following a wildly successful 2020 with the releases of Mark of the Bell Witch and The Mothman Legacy, Small Town Monsters has announced the release of their latest documentary, On the Trail of Bigfoot: The Journey. The Journey is the followup to the miniseries “On the Trail of Bigfoot”, and cryptid documentarian Seth Breedlove leads the Small Town Monsters team deep into the Adirondacks on the hunt for Sasquatch. On the Trail of Bigfoot: The Journey will be available to purchase or rent on June 8 on a number of platforms from 1091 Pictures, including iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu and FandangoNOW.www.horrorsociety.com