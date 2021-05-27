Small Town Monsters Goes ON THE TRAIL OF BIGFOOT: THE JOURNEY June 8th on Digital

After a flurry of singles and collaborations, Tama Girard seemed to step back from the music industry. New York, NY, June 16, 2021 –(PR.com)– In 2015, the world was introduced to a newcomer who was relatively unknown, but was brought immediately into the company of Grammy nominated and Grammy winning heavyweights, and their collaborations with each other seemed to come out of nowhere, without primp or warning.That was the year the world got a first glance of Tama Girard on the National stage. A seemingly unknown singer/songwriter from Rhode Island. Completely baffled, fans of Girard’s collaborators wanted to see, not only “who” deserved this sword on the shoulder and knighthood, but “what” Girard had done in the past, to validate and authenticate his seat at the Knight’s roundtable. And that’s when things started to get interesting. Girard’s accolades, although impressive, weren’t as easily obtainable or exposed as many would’ve thought. As in, a person would have to “do some digging” to find his library and catalog of musical works. If Girard’s previous work and accomplishments were more “behind the scenes” and simply swept under the rug by design? Inquirers would never know, but it certainly seems that way to them.