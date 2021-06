COLUMBUS, Ohio (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. FST Logistics, Inc. was named to the 2021 Top Green Providers List by Food Logistics magazine. Food Logistics’ annual Top Green Providers recognizes companies whose products, services or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the cold food and beverage industry. The editorial staff evaluates a company’s participation in such programs as the EPA’s SmartWay and other recognized sustainability programs; facilities that are LEED-certified and/or feature solar panels, LED lighting and other energy saving installations and retrofits; and other means of producing measurable reductions in GHG emissions, to name a few.