Laura Holland Named New Project Director of Fair Chance Criminal Justice Project

The NC Justice Center is honored to introduce Laura Holland as the new project director of the organization’s Fair Chance Criminal Justice Project. Laura has been a staff attorney with the NC Justice Center since November 2018. She has been an indispensable part of our litigation and advocacy work, transforming the organization’s focus on policies and practices throughout the criminal justice system that ensure those exiting the system have pathways to integrate with their families and communities, as well as having a direct impact on thousands of North Carolinians’ lives. Laura helped develop and manage the driver’s license restoration arm of the Durham Expunction of Restoration Program (D.E.A.R) and ran the state’s first mass traffic debt program, eliminating debt for 14,000 tickets and directly assisting 11,000 people.