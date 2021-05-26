newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Laura Holland Named New Project Director of Fair Chance Criminal Justice Project

ncjustice.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NC Justice Center is honored to introduce Laura Holland as the new project director of the organization’s Fair Chance Criminal Justice Project. Laura has been a staff attorney with the NC Justice Center since November 2018. She has been an indispensable part of our litigation and advocacy work, transforming the organization’s focus on policies and practices throughout the criminal justice system that ensure those exiting the system have pathways to integrate with their families and communities, as well as having a direct impact on thousands of North Carolinians’ lives. Laura helped develop and manage the driver’s license restoration arm of the Durham Expunction of Restoration Program (D.E.A.R) and ran the state’s first mass traffic debt program, eliminating debt for 14,000 tickets and directly assisting 11,000 people.

www.ncjustice.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Rowe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Program Director#Deputy Director#Criminal Justice#Criminal Law#North Carolinians#The Nc Justice Center#Duke University#The Justice Center#Advocacy#Criminal Records#Salisbury#Family#November#Thoughtfulness#Passion#Justice Involved People#Mass Incarceration#Oppression
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Pullman, WAwsu.edu

Focus on criminal justice reform

It was happening again. Another unarmed person of color killed by police. Another grieving city at the breaking point. As images of George Floyd suffocating beneath the knee of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin were broadcast globally last spring, Washington State University’s Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology was mobilizing.
PoliticsLebanon Democrat

Flynns named state project finalists

Ella Flynn and Aidan Flynn recently submitted 4-H project portfolios and were selected as state finalists. Ella Flynn, a ninth-grade member, was one of six state finalists in the Senior Level I Leadership Project, and Aidan Flynn, an 11th-grade member, was one of six state finalists in Senior Level II Citizenship Project.
Brenham, TXBrenham Banner-Press

Johnson named new BISD special education director

Brenham ISD Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Christine Johnson as the new Director of Special Education Services during a special board meeting held Monday. Johnson will assume the new leadership role beginning early this summer. The Brenham Independent School District Special Education Department provides a wide variety of...
Muscatine, IAeicc.edu

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges launch new Criminal Justice Program

With support from area city police and county sheriff’s departments, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is excited to announce the college is launching a new Criminal Justice program this fall. As demand for well-trained professionals has grown, so has the need for more hands-on training. The Associate in Applied Science (AAS) Degree program trains students for direct entry into the Law Enforcement Academy and a variety of other criminal justice-related careers.
Gibson County, INPrinceton Daily Clarion

Committees named to perform jail project legwork

PRINCETON — Gibson County Commissioners established two committees Tuesday to do the preliminary work toward bringing a jail construction project to them in July for approval. Board of Commissioners President Warren Fleetwood said the project, which is required under a federal court settlement agreement of a class action lawsuit filed...
Birmingham, MIThe Oakland Press

Birmingham Shopping District names new executive director

Sean Kammer was appointed executive director of the Birmingham Shopping District, effective May 17. Jeff Hockman, Birmingham Shopping District board chairman, made the announcement. Kammer previously served as downtown manager for the Royal Oak Downtown Development Authority. Before joining Royal Oak, Kammer had served as assistant city manager and DDA...
Montana StateIdaho State Journal

Judge temporarily blocks new Montana campus carry law

A Lewis and Clark County District Court judge on Friday put the brakes on a new law allowing concealed carrying of firearms on public college campuses in Montana. The temporary restraining order, issued by Judge Mike McMahon, applies to House Bill 102, which would have gone into effect on June 1. The Montana Board of Regents filed a challenge seeking to block the new law on Thursday.
Jackson County, NCSmoky Mountain News

Jackson names new economic development director

Tiffany Henry will be Jackson County’s next director of economic development following a unanimous vote from county commissioners May 18. The vote followed a 25-minute closed session discussion at the end of the board’s regular meeting. “We feel that Miss Henry’s economic development expertise and knowledge of Jackson County will...
Hays County, TXhayscountytx.com

Hays County POSAC seeking new project submissions

The Hays County Parks and Open Space Advisory Commission (POSAC), which was created in 2020 and recently restarted, is seeking additional project submissions that would be funded by Proposition A, a Parks & Open Space Bond, approved by voters in the November General Election. Prior to the passing of the...
Politicsgreenecountync.gov

DSS Board Names New Director

The Greene County Board of Social Services has announced a new Social Services Director. Amanda Smith will officially begin her role on Monday, June 14, 2021. Amanda has been with the Greene County Department of Social Services since 2017 serving as the Child Welfare Supervisor. Amanda has worked as an Economic Services Worker with Pitt County Department of Social Services and a Child Welfare Social Worker with Edgecombe County Department of Social Services and Alexander County Department of Social Services. Amanda obtained her Bachelor’s in Social Work from Barton College and a Master’s in Social Work from the University of Southern California.
Politicswlkm.com

Fair employee named to new position

A longtime St. Joseph County Grange Fair employee has settled into a newly created position. Tom Miller, a fair board member and past president, said the decision was made to create a position called fair venue coordinator. The $45,000-a-year job was given to Missi Tefft, who has been with the fair for more than three decades, he said.
Visual Artflickr.net

Freedom Now Project — Documenting Students in Their Struggle for Social Justice

“This project humbles me because people entrusted me with their stories. And what fabulous stories… of young people making a difference!” – Alice W Campbell, Digital Outreach and Special Projects Librarian, VCU Libraries. Darwyn White gazes into the camera lens. In April 2014, Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Libraries launched the...
AgricultureAugusta Free Press

Project GROWS celebrates efforts of Laura Faircloth

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. After four years leading the growing cycles of tillage, planting, cultivation and harvest on The Farm at Project GROWS, Laura Faircloth, director of farm operations, is stepping down as she moves into a position serving with Piedmont Community College Workforce Services Division as a career coach.
Jackson County, KSthepitchkc.com

Jackson County among the first to receive new criminal justice data tool

Jackson County is among the first counties in the United States to receive a new tool that makes criminal justice data more accessible. Nonprofit organization Measures for Justice partnered with the district attorney’s office in Yolo County, Ca., to create Commons– a public data tool that provides monthly data over the same set of criminal justice facts that the DA’s office has. Through new funding, Measures for Justice is able to bring Commons to the offices of 15 district attorneys, including Jackson County’s.
Advocacycwbradio.com

Compeer Financial Looking to Recognize Youth Fair Projects

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Compeer Financial is once again looking to recognize the hard work youth put into their fair projects this year. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the cooperative is holding its second annual Blue Ribbon Project, which is a contest for youth to submit their fair projects for a chance to win prizes.
Politicssowashco.org

Kyle Uecker Named New Director of Facilities

I am excited to introduce our new Director of Facilities. Please join me in welcoming Kyle Uecker to South Washington County Schools (SoWashCo Schools). Mr. Uecker is currently the senior maintenance coordinator for Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) where he has spent the past 16 years managing multimillion-dollar projects, helping to develop long-term maintenance plans and ensuring project compliance with the school district and government safety and environmental regulations.
CollegesReason.com

The Risks When Law School Deans Go Woke

Deans have a multifaceted job. They must simultaneously balance the interests of students, faculty, alumni, donors, and the University administration. Not a simple task. Unsurprisingly, the average tenure of law school deans is only about three years. Deans are rarely fired. When things aren't working out, they usually take a hint and leave early.