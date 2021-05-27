Cancel
College Sports

Ole Miss overwhelms Oklahoma State to claim NCAA title

SFGate
 2021-05-27

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Julia Johnson wrote out a list of goals when she arrived at Ole Miss to play golf for a program that had not won so much as an SEC title. The fifth and final goal: National champion. “Part of me thought we could do it. Part...

www.sfgate.com
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
#Oklahoma State#Ole Miss#Golf#Ap#Sec#Rebels#Grayhawk Golf Club#Cowgirls
College Sports
NCAA
Sports
Twin Falls, IDkmvt

District 6 claims high point title at rodeo state finals

The Twin Falls Cowboys rallied to beat Pocatello on Friday. One of the best basketball players to ever don a Boise State uniform worked out with Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Sports. Friday night provides area flare at state rodeo finals. Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 12:11 AM MDT. Short...
Oxford, MSredcuprebellion.com

2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament: Ole Miss falls short in Tucson Super Regional

I moved into a new place in Oxford this week, and I had some folks over to watch Ole Miss take on Arizona in game three of the Tucson Super Regional on Sunday. I have a great group of friends, including my roommates, and I was excited to have a small gathering at my apartment. I love baseball, and while that can’t be said for all of my friends, I was expecting a pretty good time to be had.
SportsPosted by
247Sports

FINAL: Ole Miss 12, Arizona 3

To read this post and more, subscribe now - One Month for Only $1. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Posted on Jun 12th, 7:43 PM, V I P, User Since 226 months ago, User Post Count: 10057. Jun 12th,...
Sportsnewsnetnebraska.org

Ihemeje wins the NCAA title on 17.14

Eugene (USA) – Great performance by the trio Emmanuel Emeji at NCAA . FinalsThe jumper from Bergamo at Eugene Stadium (Oregon), which will host the 2022 World Cup, win the title Repeating the success achieved in the futsal season with more than seventeen meters again: 17.14 (1.8 wind), the second career measures only a few centimeters off a personal best of 17.26 set indoors, and the first +17 meters in an outdoor competition. Moreover, it is still not fully functional: 12 support instead of 14. Excellent news, therefore, in light of Tokyo Olympics who has in his pocket the qualification standard, which was confirmed again during the night, down to the centimeter (17.14).
Preston, IDHerald-Journal

Mantz wins NCAA XC title

Conner Mantz, the {span}grandson of Stephanie Hill and the late Robert Fackrell of Preston,{span} smashed Brigham Young University’s record in the 5,000 meter race in February with a 13:28 time. It placed him as the world leader in the event earlier this year. He’s also the #1 runner in the event in BYU history.
College Sportswxxv25.com

Ole Miss baseball season comes to an end in the desert

Since the inception of the current NCAA Tournament format in 1999, the Ole Miss baseball program has won seven regional championships, but just once have the Rebels been able to win a Super Regional and that one time wasn’t this year. Late Sunday night, Ole Miss lost game three of...
SportsWCJB

UF’s Joseph Fahnbulleh claims NCAA 200m title

EUGENE, Ore. (WCJB) -University of Florida freshman Joseph Fahnbulleh won the national title in the men’s 200 meters on Friday night at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, helping the Gators to a fourth place finish as a team. Fahnbulleh, a freshman from Hopkins, Minnesota, roared from behind in the final meters to claim the victory in 19.91 seconds.
Mississippi StatePicayune Item

Ole Miss 2022 ITA draft results:

TEMPE, Ariz. – Ole Miss men’s tennis will play at home as the No. 14 overall seed and top seed in the Oxford regional, and women’s tennis will travel to the Atlanta regional as the No. 3 seed hosted at Georgia Tech as finalized on Thursday. The 13th Annual ITA Kickoff Weekend will take place Jan. 28-31, 2022 with the winning teams of each region advancing to the ITA Indoor Team Championships.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Arizona Baseball headed to CWS with route of Ole Miss

TUCSON, AZ – Following their game two loss, Arizona Baseball responded with a huge, 16-3 win over Ole Miss to advance to the College World Series. It was a hot one in the ‘Ol Southwest’ yesterday, however, the only thing hotter on Sunday evening inside Hi Corbett (aka ‘The Juicebox’) were the bats from Arizona Baseball.