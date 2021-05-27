Ole Miss overwhelms Oklahoma State to claim NCAA title

Eugene (USA) – Great performance by the trio Emmanuel Emeji at NCAA . FinalsThe jumper from Bergamo at Eugene Stadium (Oregon), which will host the 2022 World Cup, win the title Repeating the success achieved in the futsal season with more than seventeen meters again: 17.14 (1.8 wind), the second career measures only a few centimeters off a personal best of 17.26 set indoors, and the first +17 meters in an outdoor competition. Moreover, it is still not fully functional: 12 support instead of 14. Excellent news, therefore, in light of Tokyo Olympics who has in his pocket the qualification standard, which was confirmed again during the night, down to the centimeter (17.14).