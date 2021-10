When local senior citizens needed a little bit of help this week, Mason City community members were there to lend a hand. The Elderbridge Agency on Aging organized efforts to help out senior citizens in the area with their yard work and chores on Thursday and Friday. The effort is being called the “Community Kindness Project,” which Elderbridge Volunteer Coordinator Laura Allen says they hope to make an annual event.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO