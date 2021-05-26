newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrations

Retirement Parade – 5/27/21

By Cathy
thewalpolean.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRETIREMENT PARADE – Thursday 27 May – CHIEF MIKE PAQUETTE. There will be a parade, Thursday 27 May honoring Chief Mike Paquette for his 20 years of dedicated service to Walpole Police Department and the Community. His last day of Service is May 31, 2021. The drive-by parade will start...

thewalpolean.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mike Will#Police#Day Parade#Retirement Community#Main Street#Walpole Police Department#Walpoleans#Pd#Retirement Parade#Walpole Village#Contact Janet Clough#Drive#Chief Mike Paquette#Recognition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrations
Related
Ironton, OHIronton Tribune

Events for parade weekend

The Ironton Lawrence County Memorial Day parade will step off at 10 a.m. on Monday at Sixth and Center streets. The parade will proceed down Center Street, before turning onto Third, Quincy and South Third streets and back to Center. Other parade events this week include:. • The Flags of...
thephoto-news.com

Monroe’s Memorial Day Parade returns

The Village of Monroe is honored to announce this year’s Memorial Day Parade on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Due to the pandemic, we canceled the 2020 parade; however, the veteran organizations of Monroe and Harriman quietly honored those members of the military who died in the line of duty to their country.
Lifestylelongbeachny.gov

Recreation Summer Camp

The City of Long Beach is pleased to announce the return of the Parks and Recreation Summer Camp Programs. Applications are now available for the fun and affordable eight week camp experience. We offer a Morning Camp and an Afternoon Sports Camp. The safety and welfare of our City of Long Beach summer campers, counselors, staff and families is our top priority. We will follow all of the guidelines as set forth by New York State and the Nassau County Department of Health.
champaignil.gov

North Prospect Volunteer Cleanup Event

On May 13, a group of volunteers organized by Michael Chrasta of the non-profit organization The Vine and the Fig Tree performed a litter clean up in the North Prospect area. Volunteers from Youth Build and Meijer participated in the cleanup through morning and afternoon shifts. Twenty-nine 30-gallon bags of litter were removed from the area. The City provided litter sticks, buckets, garbage bags, and garbage removal.
Valley Breeze

PumpkinFest is back

NORTH SMITHFIELD – After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the North Smithfield Great Pumpkin Festival will return to the grounds behind North Smithfield High School this September. The annual fall event is currently set for Saturday, Sept. 18, according to PumpkinFest Committee co-chairperson Elizabeth Featherston. Featherston said the...
Posted by
New Country 99.1

Field of Honor: Spend Memorial Day Weekend at Veterans Plaza

After a challenging year, heartfelt celebrations will return to the Veterans Plaza of Northern Colorado for Memorial Day weekend. On May 26, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will escort the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall into the plaza. A reading of the wall's 25,320 names will begin at 7 a.m. on May 27, and it will be on display through Memorial Day.
Union Leader

Kayak trip offered on Merrimack, Nashua rivers

The Merrimack River Watershed Council is offering a paddling trip May 29 on the Merrimack and Nashua rivers. Participants can choose a two-hour morning or afternoon paddle; the cost of $50 covers the kayak and equipment rental from North Country Kayak. The 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. trips will begin at Greeley Park in Nashua.
Plainview Daily Herald

Rotarians discuss Operation Serve

Plainview Rotarians held their weekly meeting Tuesday. The program for the day was presented by Judy Wiggins who spoke to the club about the upcoming Operation Serve City-Wide Cleanup Day. The day is sponsored by First Methodist Church of Plainview and is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 26. Volunteers are asked to meet at the church, located at 1001 W. Seventh, at 8 a.m. for breakfast. From there, teams will be dispersed to a variety of sites for work. Lunch will be provided.
kchkradio.net

Local Memorial Day Programs/Events

The parade from St. Wenceslaus Church to the Park Ballroom at 11:45. Program at the Park Ballroom at noon with featured speaker Keith Deutsch. Parade at 9am from Twin Oaks School to Veterans Memorial Park where the ceremony will be held. Le Sueur. The Le Sueur American Legion Post 55...
Observer-Dispatch

COMING EVENTS

June Show heats up Madison-Bouckville antiques & collectibles market. The annual June Antique Show and Flea Market Weekend will kick off the summer season for antiques and collectibles dealers on and around Route 20 from Madison to Bouckville. Running daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4-6, the June...
clearwatertribune.com

Cavendish Farm and Home 4-H Club

Club members from the Cavendish Farm and Home 4-H Club participated in a volunteer community clean-up project over the weekend. The group helped clean up public areas at Dworshak State Park, as the park prepares for a busy Memorial Day weekend. Special thanks to Park Ranger Jake Davis, for working with our group on this project.
illinoisnewsnow.com

Macomb Flags of Love Going Up for Memorial Day

The City of Macomb and the Flags of Love Committee have announced that Flags of Love will be going up for the Memorial Day weekend. According to information from the City of Macomb and Mayor, Michael Inman, Flags of Love will be displayed in Chandler Park on Monday, May 31st, Memorial Day, from 6 Am until 6 Pm. Volunteers from the Kiwanis Club and the Masonic Lodge will be helping to raise the flags and community volunteers are also welcome. You can contact Mayor Inman’s office at 309-833-2558 with any further questions regarding Flags of Love. Otherwise, show up at Chandler Park by 6 Am on Memorial Day to volunteer.
Crescent-News

Church events 5-27-21

Campfire cookout — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a campfire cookout Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383. 5th Sunday hymn sing — First Baptist Church of Antwerp, First Baptist Church of Napoleon and First Baptist Church of Holgate will host a 5th Sunday hymn sing at First Baptist Church of Holgate, 448 S. Keyser St., Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, call 419-264-7035.
Fairmont, MNSentinel

People & Events

Memorial Day events will be held Monday in Fairmont. A flag-raising by the Boy Scouts will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Veterans Park. Following the ceremony, there will be a parade from Veterans Park to the Martin County Veterans Memorial located at 507 Winnebago Ave. in Fairmont. There will then be a Memorial Day program hosted by the Fairmont American Legion Post 36 and Fairmont VFW Post 1222 at 10:30 a.m. at the Martin County Veterans Memorial in Fairmont. The program will include a flag-raising, pledge of allegiance, national anthem, prayer, rifle volley, wreath-laying by the Girl Scouts, and the playing of “Taps.” The guest speaker will be Col. Cathy Reynolds (USMC Res.). Everyone is invited.
Ellsworth American

Funeral honors city firefighter

ELLSWORTH — The sun shone down on caps white and blue as firefighters, other first responders and public safety officers from Hancock County and beyond gathered on May 16 to say goodbye to Deputy Fire Chief Robert “Bobby” Dorr Jr. With friends, colleagues and community members filling the bleachers at the Ellsworth Middle School track, the men and women Dorr rubbed shoulders with as a firefighter and lead fire academy training instructor spoke of a man dedicated to service.
tricornernews.com

Legal Notices - The Lakeville Journal - 5-27-21

The Hon. Diane S. Blick, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 11, 2021, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
spotonflorida.com

Arrests & Bookings 5/27/21

CLAY COUNTY - The Memorial Day RiverFest in Green Cove Springs is a day-long festival of food, fun and music. But most of all, it's a perfect platform for area residents to pay homage to the ... more...
bctv.org

Memorial Day 5-27-21

Host Tina Evangelista Eppenstein celebrates Memorial Day and encourages viewers to go out with their pets and do the same on A Close Up Look at Animal Welfare Issues. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media...