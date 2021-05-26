Retirement Parade – 5/27/21

The City of Macomb and the Flags of Love Committee have announced that Flags of Love will be going up for the Memorial Day weekend. According to information from the City of Macomb and Mayor, Michael Inman, Flags of Love will be displayed in Chandler Park on Monday, May 31st, Memorial Day, from 6 Am until 6 Pm. Volunteers from the Kiwanis Club and the Masonic Lodge will be helping to raise the flags and community volunteers are also welcome. You can contact Mayor Inman’s office at 309-833-2558 with any further questions regarding Flags of Love. Otherwise, show up at Chandler Park by 6 Am on Memorial Day to volunteer.