At the track state finals at Jenison HS, the boys competed in three events. Our 3200m relay team of Martini, Armstrong, Vogel and Swanson ran well and are excited to be returning three from this group for next season. Casen Armstrong then hurdled for the last time in his career and represented with a solid effort. He will certainly be missed next year. Thomas Swanson finished the day off for the Eagles in the 800m. Thomas will be someone to watch in this event during his senior year campaign. These four gentlemen represented KCCS well all season!