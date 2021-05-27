Long Beach man charged with murder in stabbing of roommate at homeless housing complex

Housing units at the Cabrillo Century Villages in Long Beach Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A 51-year-old resident of the supportive housing complex Century Villages at Cabrillo in West Long Beach has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of his roommate, authorities said today.

Support our journalism.

Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.