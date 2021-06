Manny Pacquiao enters as the betting underdog for his next fight, though the smart money is on his return to Las Vegas producing a box-office hit. The record-setting eight-division champion is set for his first fight in more than two years as he faces unified WBC/IBF welterweight titlist Errol Spence (27-0, 21KOs). As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, their August 21 Fox Sports Pay-Per-View headliner will air live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Select tickets will be made available for presale on Thursday before being released to the general public Friday.