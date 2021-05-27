Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Masked Singer Season 5 Winner Definitely Judged Those Wrong Guesses

By Jean Bentley
TVGuide.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven Piglet's 5-year-old daughter recognized his voice. [Warning: The following contains spoilers from The Masked Singer Season 5 finale! Read at your own risk!]. It shouldn't be a surprise by now that the celebrities who end up winning The Masked Singer are typically professional musicians. Even if they're multi-hyphenates who also perform in other mediums, every single winner so far is also known for music. But they've also been people who aren't necessarily pop culture's foremost vocalists — maybe they're better known for songwriting, like Season 3 winner Kandi Burruss, or their auto-tuned songs, like first-ever winner T-Pain, or most recently for acting, like Season 2 winner Wayne Brady and Season 4 winner LeAnn Rimes.

www.tvguide.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kandi Burruss
Person
Vanessa Lachey
Person
Leann Rimes
Person
Nick Lachey
Person
John Legend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Singe#Guesses#The Mask#Cincinnati#Masked Singer#Piglet#Flying Pig Productions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Music
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Contestants and Crew Discuss the Magic of Identity-Concealing Costumes

According to Tori Spelling, competing on “The Masked Singer” was a more efficient self-esteem booster than therapy. “I’ve gone to years of therapy and nothing could build my confidence like ‘The Masked Singer,” Spelling told deputy TV editor Michael Schneider in the Variety Streaming Room presented by FOX. “I walked away from that experience with my shoulders back, my confidence up, my head held high.”
CelebritiesPopculture

JoJo Drops New Song After 'Masked Singer' Black Swan Reveal

Pop star JoJo made a mainstream comeback this spring, though at first, she did it anonymously. JoJo was a finalist on The Masked Singer Season 5, unmasked at the last minute as "Black Swan." The day of the season finale, she also released a new hit song called "Creature of Habit."
TV SeriesPopculture

'The Masked Singer': Donnie Wahlberg's Identity Was Spoiled and No One Realized It

This week, The Masked Singer revealed the identity of its most mysterious character: Cluedle-Doo, but the secret was actually out before now if anyone had looked carefully. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Craig Plestis explained the spoiler that went unnoticed. Warning: this article contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 5, Episode 12!
TV & VideosNewsTimes

Emmy Predictions: Competition Program - Can 'The Masked Singer' Challenge 'RuPaul's Drag Race'?

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit. Visit each individual category, according to the awards show from. (DRAFT>>>PRE-SEASON>>>REGULAR SEASON>>>POST SEASON) 2021 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:. OUTSTANDING COMPETITION SERIES. UPDATED: June 17, 2021. AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: Audiences just can’t get enough of celebrities hidden inside absurd...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVLine

James Corden Enlists Ariana Grande, Marissa Jaret Winokur for Hairspray Parody 'No Lockdowns Anymore'

Who needs Carpool Karaoke when it’s safe to sing in the streets again?. James Corden enlisted Hairspray alumnae Ariana Grande and Marissa Jaret Winokur for a parody of the award-winning musical Tuesday. Borrowing the infectious melody of “Good Morning Baltimore,” The Late Late Show‘s “No Lockdowns Anymore” marked the end of COVID-19 restrictions in California.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

The Masked Singer

On the Set of ‘The Masked Singer’: How the Team Produced the Show Safely During the Pandemic. Based on title alone, The Masked Singer was perhaps the most pandemic-ready of any show on TV — masking up is not only part of the competition, it’s the whole premise. Of course, these masks…
Celebritiespeeblesshirenews.com

US The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon welcomes twins

US TV host Nick Cannon and his partner Abby De La Rosa have welcomed twins. De La Rosa, a DJ, announced the news on Instagram by sharing a video of her cradling her newborn sons in a hospital bed. She said she gave birth on Monday and revealed their names...
MusicNYLON

Tayla Parx Wants To Be On The Next 'Masked Singer'

The singer and in-demand songwriter takes on our NYLON 19 questionnaire. Tayla Parx has been many things in her young life: an actor (you may know her as Little Inez from Zac Efron’s Hairspray), in-demand songwriter (you may recognize the songs she’s written for Ariana Grande, BTS, Normani, and more) and, for the last few years, a veritable artist in her own right, making vibrant and immersive pop.
Celebritiestalentrecap.com

What’s ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Willie Spence Up to Now?

It’s been a few weeks since Willie Spence was named the runner-up of American Idol Season 19. The 20-year-old came in second place to winner Chayce Beckham. Since his time on the show, Spence has gotten back to performing, both on stage and in front of the camera. He’s shared some insight into his post-Idol life on Instagram recently.