Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Fried Squash Blossoms

By Rose Heichelbech
12tomatoes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen summer is here and our gardens are beginning to come alive it’s wonderful to take in the bounty of what nature has to offer. If you love to grow veggies then you may already know this, but one of the “pre-game” perks of growing zucchini is that even before the fruits are ready you can enjoy the blossoms. Yes, zucchini are technically fruit since they come from flowers (just like tomatoes, avocados, cucumbers, and pumpkins to name a few other mislabeled vegetables).

12tomatoes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Squash#Frying#Fried Green Tomatoes#Green Vegetables#Flowers And Plants#Zucchini#Veggies#Avocados#Pumpkins#Technically Fruit#Cucumbers#Sparkling Water#Love#Warmed Marinara#Spring#Early Summer#Farmer#Italy#Oil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
GardeningWarren Tribune Chronicle

Picking the best fertilizer for vegetables

Q: What is the absolute best fertilizer I can use on my vegetable garden this year for better plant?. A: There are many types of fertilizer on the market that will work in your vegetable garden. There is no best food as far as a product on the market. There are many right types of fertilizer that will work for your garden site and your preferred methods of application.
Mahoning County, OHVindy.com

Summer veggies

Spring is here and summer is on the way. The weather says nay, but we say yea. The OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Mahoning County are getting ready for some of our summer events. They are ready to plant vegetables and flowers and teach others how to grow great tasting vegetables and beautiful flowers.
GardeningHGTV

Herb Garden Design Ideas

Spice up your menus with the zingy flavors of fresh herbs. You don’t need an elaborate herb garden design to work flavorful sprigs and leaves into your family’s mealtimes. Many herbs thrive — and yield stems for snipping — in containers. But if you yearn for a formal herb garden design, you won’t be disappointed. You’ll have beauty and harvest to share. Dig into some herb garden design ideas.
RecipesWiscnews.com

1. Go bananas with this frozen treat.

Need something sweet to cool off on a long day? Make your own chocolate covered chunky peanut butter filled frozen bananas at home with this super simple recipe from @soyummy. These poolside snacks will be a hit with kids—if all the adults don’t eat them first. If this heat wave...
GardeningGardenista

Gardening 101: Solomon’s Seal

As a garden designer, I am often asked to recommend plants that are foolproof, black-thumb proof, and low-maintenance. As well as beautiful, of course! A constructive conversation about real-life plant care usually follows. But if the garden under discussion happens to enjoy shade (often seen as a curse), there is a perennial that comes to the rescue, every time: Solomon’s seal checks all those boxes. Polygonatum is a shining shade garden star.
GardeningAgriculture Online

Gardening fever

Despite my best efforts to avoid it, I was bitten again. I was smitten by the gardening bug. This happens every spring when the weather warms and the soil gives off that heady perfume from trillions of soil microbes awakening and getting ready to party. It’s an irresistible aroma that whispers sweet nothings in my ear, a tiny voice that murmurs, “It’s time to go play in the dirt!”
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why You Should Mix Coffee Into Your Chocolate Cake Or Brownie Batter

When it comes to pairing particular flavors with chocolate, nothing makes as much sense as coffee. This ubiquitous match-up feels as natural as peanut butter and jelly, and always works thanks to a ton of shared fruity flavor notes as well as a slight bitterness in each (via Coffee Friend). While you can generally pair these two at whim, matched to your taste preference, there are a few deciding factors that can influence the marriage of these tastes according to the article.
Brooklyn, NYWell+Good

How To Grow Edible and Eye-Catching Little Peanuts, According to ‘Plant Kween’ Christopher Griffin

Anyone who has grown their own food—whether that’s a singular tomato plant or a garden full of goodies—knows that it’s endlessly rewarding. Plant expert Christopher Griffin, also know as Plant Kween, can’t wait for the day they can have a sprawling garden. But for now, they’re finding joy in growing a potted peanut plant, the best edible plant to grow indoors.
GardeningWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Oh honey, it’s time to plant

“I wasn’t going to eat it, I was just going to taste it.” — Winnie the Pooh. I recently wrote about deterring bunnies and deer from eating your garden plants. This past week, we had a new visitor to our garden and our beehives – a bear. The first night, he just took down all our bird feeders, so we assumed it was a family of naughty raccoons. We brought in the bird feeders the next night and in the morning, we discovered he had tipped over and ripped the hinged roofs right off two of our four bee hives. Luckily, we were able to upright the hives without much drama, except for the three bees that got inside my bee suit and one small sting on my thigh. We moved the hives so they would be closer to the nearby trees so my husband, Scott, could chain the hives to the trees. That evening, as I was moving the plants I was hardening off back into the house, I was sure I heard the bear rustling around in the nearby bushes. You’ve never seen anyone run so fast in rubber garden boots. In the morning, Scott went to check his hives. The bear still got the chains off one hive and damaged it pretty good. Scott wasn’t ready to give up though. We moved all the hives closer to the house and put electric “goat” fencing around our orchard/now apiary. We hung wind chimes and bells and left the yard lights on. Unfortunately, we had to re-queen a couple of the hives as they didn’t handle the trauma well. Luckily, we believe the bear has now moved on. All I can say is that this year’s honey is going to be the most expensive honey we’ve ever had.
AnimalsFillmore County Journal

The Plant Lady

Orioles and hummingbirds have returned to Bluff Country. This usually occurs just before the bloom time of creeping phlox, one of the most popular ground cover perennials. Creeping phlox (Phlox subulata) is an evergreen ground over that loves full sun. I have seen it draped over the edge of a retaining wall, defining a garden edge, and growing en masse down a steep embankment. Creeping phlox has evergreen foliage that forms a thick mat. Over time, the foliage sends small roots into the soil and holds the soil in place. Traditionally grown in sandy soil, this plant is tolerant of loamy soils as well, but does not always thrive in clay.
Recipesnews9.com

Sassy Mama: Couscous Salad

4 cups fresh broccoli florets, cut into small pieces. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add broccoli; cook and stir until crisp-tender. Add couscous and garlic; cook and stir 1-2 minutes longer. Stir in broth, white wine, lemon zest, lemon juice and seasonings; bring to a boil. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, until broth is absorbed, 5-10 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with almonds.
Gardeningsoutheastagnet.com

Items to Cross Off the Garden To-Do List This Month

Some of the items to cross off your garden to do list this month. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. One thing you can for your roses this month is to feed the soil around them. If you’re growing potatoes and corn, hill up soil and top dress with a high nitrogen fertilizer.
Gardeningshoredailynews.com

Master Gardeners: The joy of keeping Houseplants

This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners, and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded virtually no rain last week. Much of the scenic beauty of nature has been replaced by...
times-gazette.com

A STROLL THROUGH THE GARDEN: Deer challenges

This past winter, hopefully we won’t have much more snow, I went out to the backyard and I noticed something on the other side of my flood lights one evening. What I noticed was that I had a small 15- to 20-member herd of deer grazing on the English ivy, I have growing on the trees that I have in the backyard.
Sullivan County, TNheraldcourier.com

RAMSEY: Scout now for bagworms on evergreens

Early to mid-May is the time to be looking for bagworms crawling and feeding on your landscape plants. You are most likely to find bagworms feeding on junipers, cedars, arborvitae and white pine, but it can also be found feeding on shade trees and other shrubs. Their feeding is most devastating to evergreens as the defoliation alters the shape and beauty of the plant. The damage to evergreens often requires them to be replaced.
Recipescopykat.com

Squash Casserole

Southern squash casserole is not to be missed. It’s made with yellow summer squash and cheddar cheese. This cheesy squash casserole with buttery cracker topping is hard to resist. You have got to try this delicious squash casserole filled with a creamy sauce and topped off with crunchy buttery cracker...
GardeningHGTV

Zucchini 101: Planting and Growing This Super Squash

There's a reason zucchini, a summer squash, is such a popular crop in the home garden: It's easy to start, can be grown in containers, and once zucchini plants start producing, they can be amazingly prolific. Since zucchini seeds will come to maturity quickly — about 45 to 55 days...