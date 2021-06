Ring of Honor host, backstage interviewer and wrestler Quinn McKay was on today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily and discussed ROH’s women’s division. “It’s just the Ring of Honor women’s division now. Women of Honor is done,” McKay noted. “That is completely dunzo. We’re getting the inaugural Ring of Honor World Women’s Champion this summer. I think that was officially decided whenever we were going to do the tournament last year before it got canceled due to COVID. I don’t know if we actually released the official statement about it.