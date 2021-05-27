I’m not going to lie I have at least one pickle most days. I can’t help it: there’s just something about the sour and tangy flavor that I crave. Are you the kind of person who is always asking your friends if they’re going to eat their pickle when you go out for sandwiches (guilty person here)? Is your love of pickles so strong that people buy you pickles for Christmas (also me)? Well then I’ve got just the soup for you. This dill pickle potato soup is perfection in a bowl. It might sound a bit odd, but trust me when I say it’s darn good. I might even prefer this soup over regular potato soup.