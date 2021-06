TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. The relationship between the TV industry and the internet is a complicated one. In some sense, it’s the internet that’s zapped hundreds of millions of viewers from the cable television industry and given rise to the world of online streaming. In another sense, it’s the internet that’s led to the viral popularity of some of the biggest shows in the history of television. And as a writer, producer, or director, learning how to leverage this latter aspect could be the difference in your show making a loud thud versus becoming the next hot trend in entertainment.