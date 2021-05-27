Cancel
Kung Fu: Vanessa Kai Talks Pei-Ling's Journey and That Surprise Twist in "Guidance"

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKung Fu returns from its midseason break this week, revealing not only Nicky's (Olivia Liang) fate after her intense encounter with Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman), but also takes the viewer deeper into the story of a character who is critical to Nicky's journey, but a bit of a mystery to everyone: Nicky's beloved shifu, Pei-Ling. After Zhilan's shocking allegation that Pei-Ling murdered their father, even Nicky questions exactly who Pei-Ling really was and what the episode reveals about Pei-Ling, Zhilan, and their family's story will have major implications going forward.

comicbook.com
Yvonne Chapman
