Kung Fu: Vanessa Kai Talks Pei-Ling's Journey and That Surprise Twist in "Guidance"

In the span of only three films, writer/director Adam Leon has proven to have a significant feel for New York City and those who populate its streets. His debut film “Gimme the Loot” premiered at SXSW and then the Cannes Film Festival; his follow-up “Tramps” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was picked up by Netflix. Both films focus on teenagers blitzing through the city, captured by Leon’s on-the-ground filmmaking. Both are also highly recommended, especially in witnessing how Leon’s tight plots unfold with naturally charismatic young people at the center.