Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Friday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River near Havana. * Until Friday evening. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.1 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 15.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday afternoon and continue falling to 11.3 feet next Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Illinois River Havana 14.0 15.1 Wed 7 pm CDT 14.6 13.9 13.4