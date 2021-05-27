Special Weather Statement issued for Phillips, Rooks by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Phillips; Rooks SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ROOKS AND SOUTHERN PHILLIPS COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 836 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Logan to Bogue to 11 miles south of Hill City. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Phillipsburg, Plainville, Stockton, Logan, Palco, Damar, Zurich, Glade, Speed and Webster State Park. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Kansas.