Severe Weather Statement issued for Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Charles A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN PRINCE GEORGES AND NORTHEASTERN CHARLES COUNTIES At 933 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located along a line extending from Friendly to near Waldorf to 6 miles west of Saint Charles, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Waldorf, Clinton, Fort Washington, La Plata, National Harbor, Upper Marlboro, Andrews Air Force Base, Camp Springs, Oxon Hill, Rosaryville, Friendly, Marlton, Temple Hills, Marlow Heights, Dunkirk, Saint Charles, Accokeek, Bryans Road, Brandywine and Forest Heights. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH