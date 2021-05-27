Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince Georges, St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Charles; Prince Georges; St. Marys The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Northern St. Marys County in southern Maryland Calvert County in southern Maryland Southeastern Prince Georges County in central Maryland East central Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 1015 PM EDT. * At 935 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Marlton to 6 miles southwest of Dunkirk to 6 miles east of La Plata, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Chesapeake Beach, Deale, Prince Frederick, Sheridan Point, Calvert Cliffs, Hallowing Point, Saint Leonard Creek, Town Creek, Flag Harbor, California, Golden Beach, Dunkirk, Lusby, Saint Leonard, Hollywood, Patuxent River Naval Air Station, Huntingtown, Drum Point and Hughesville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH