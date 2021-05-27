Cancel
Windham County, CT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Windham by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 21:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Windham The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Windham County in northern Connecticut Southwestern Norfolk County in eastern Massachusetts West central Bristol County in southeastern Massachusetts Kent County in Rhode Island Providence County in Rhode Island Western Bristol County in Rhode Island * Until 1015 PM EDT. * At 937 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Brooklyn, or 7 miles northwest of Plainfield, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, East Providence, Coventry, Cumberland, North Providence, West Warwick, Johnston, North Attleborough, Bristol, Plainfield, Attleboro, Smithfield, Lincoln, Central Falls, Killingly, Barrington and Burrillville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
