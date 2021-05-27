Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Harper A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL HARPER COUNTY At 835 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Buffalo, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Buffalo, May and Selman. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH