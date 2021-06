We discuss the axion dark matter (DM) condensate and the consequences the interactions of dark matter would have on the spectrum of collective modes. We find that DM self-interactions change the spectrum of excitations from a quadratic to a linear-like dispersion with velocity $v_s$ which is set by the interactions, but dominated by gravity. For typical DM densities and interactions we find $v_s \sim 10^{-12}c$. This sound-like mode corresponds to DM density oscillations just like in any other Bose liquid, hence we call it {\em Dark Sound} (DS). The DS mode is well defined and describes stable density oscillations at intermediate length scales $k \geq k_{\text{min}} \sim 10^{4}\mathrm{lyr^{-1}}$. In the extreme long wavelength limit gravity dominates and leads to Jeans instability of the sound mode at the scale of clump formation $ k \leq k_{\text{min}}$. We also discuss the possible observable consequences of the DS, including quantized DS modes inside clumps, their characteristic energy, and noise features that might facilitate the observation of DM.