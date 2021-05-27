Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Dollar firms as traders brace for U.S. inflation gauge

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar found support on Thursday from emerging views the Federal Reserve is slowly but surely edging towards a discussion about tightening monetary policy, and as traders await crucial U.S. inflation data this week. In a market heavily short dollars, the mere suggestion of tapering is enough...

wibqam.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Core Inflation#Inflation Rates#Headline Inflation#Reuters#The Federal Reserve#Euro#Australian#Fed#Usd#Treasury#Rbc Capital#G10#Canadian#Norwegian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Businesskitco.com

PCE Inflation gauge rising to 2008 levels takes gold higher

The data that the Federal Reserve prefers to use to measure inflation is the PCE. The PCE or Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index measures the prices paid by individuals for the domestic purchase of goods and services, excluding the price of food and energy. This is the number the Federal Reserve uses to measure current inflation rates. The Fed has for years (pre-pandemic) used 2% percent as their inflation target. During the pandemic, they have altered their mandate to let inflation run hot or above 2% and instead focusing on boosting employment in the United States. However, the current PCE index is roughly double the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.
Businessmacaubusiness.com

U.S. dollar edges up amid key inflation indicator

The U.S. dollar inched higher in late trading on Friday as market participants digested a key inflation report. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.04 percent at 91.8522. In late New York trading, the euro was unchanged at close to 1.1931 U.S. dollars from...
MarketsWoonsocket Call

US Dollar Hit With Dovish Fed Rhetoric Ahead Of NFP Report

The US Dollar Index struggles to retain the advance following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision as Fed officials endorse a dovish forward guidance for monetary policy. But fresh data prints coming out of the US may prop up the greenback.
Businessmorningology.com

Dollar edges lower ahead of U.S. inflation data

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar drifted lower in Europe on Friday as an agreement on U.S. infrastructure spending underpinned appetite for riskier currencies, but caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data kept losses to a minimum. The risk-sensitive Antipodean currencies rose, as did the euro, gaining 0.1% to $1.1943, and...
Stocksgranthshala.com

FTSE 100 advances after BoE holds rate, Asian stocks rise but Sensex trades near flatline

The FTSE 100 on Thursday was helped by a sluggish Bank of England stance and kept its crisis-era monetary policy unchanged. The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed up 0.6 per cent, with drugmaker AstraZeneca and miners Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BHP Group giving the biggest boost to the index. While mining and healthcare stocks led the index, cruise operator Carnival fell after posting a quarterly loss of more than $2 billion.
Businessdailyforex.com

Dollar Traders Remain Wary of Fed Move

During trading on Thursday, the US Dollar Index held just below a 2-month peak. Currency strategists expect that the greenback will experience some additional consolidation in the short term before trending higher. They point out that while some market players may have expected the Fed's dovish sentiment to last a bit longer, the reality is that the Fed is keeping close watch on rising inflation, hence the new mandate. Several of the members of the Fed's Open Market Committee say that they're waiting to see much more improvement in the labor market; recently, it was shown that new unemployment benefits claims had fallen.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar dips, but with a wary eye on U.S. inflation data

SINGAPORE, June 25 (Reuters) - The dollar drifted lower in Asia on Friday as an agreement on U.S. infrastructure spending underpinned appetite for riskier currencies, but caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data kept losses to a minimum. The risk-sensitive Antipodean currencies rose very slightly, while the euro gained 0.1%...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Dropped Amid Mixed Cues From Fed Officials on Approach of the Central Bank

Gold yesterday settled down by -0.43% at 46870 amid mixed cues from Fed officials on the approach the central bank could take to withdraw stimulus kept investors on their toes and muted gains. Investors digest mixed signals from US Federal Reserve officials on interest rate hikes and awaited more economic data to gauge inflationary pressures. Meantime, the labour market shows signs of a slowdown in the recovery as initial claims fell less than expected in the prior week. In congressional testimony, Powell vowed not to raise rates too quickly by stating that the central bank will continue its supportive stance on the economy.
Businessmorningstar.com

FTSE Gains, Fed Could Tighten Before BOE, Denting Pound Vs Dollar

Fed Could Tighten Before BOE, Denting Pound Vs Dollar. 1229 GMT - The Federal Reserve is likely to tighten monetary policy sooner than the Bank of England and that could weigh on the pound versus the dollar, Capital Economics says. "The risks to our forecast that the pound will stay close to $1.40 for the next couple of years are on the downside," Capital Economics economist Ruth Gregory says. GBP/USD falls 0.2% to 1.3897. Capital Economics expects the Fed to tighten policy in 2023 and the BOE to rein in support in 2024 as it sees upward pressures on inflation being greater and longer lasting in the U.S. than in the U.K.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar steady after U.S. inflation data misses estimates

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar ended unchanged on Friday, erasing an early drop after tamer-than-expected producer price inflation, with investors continuing to evaluate whether that the Federal Reserve will act sooner to snuff out inflation if it persists. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding...
Businessactionforex.com

Dollar Weakens as PCE Inflation Surged by Missed Expectations

Dollar weakens in early US session, in particular against Yen. PCE inflation showed notable acceleration in May but fell short of expectations slightly. Nevertheless, Sterling is the worst performing ones for today, extending post BoE selloff. The Pound is also pressured by uncertainties over resurgence of coronavirus infections. Commodity currencies are the strongest, as US futures point to extending record run.
Businessbusinesshala.com

Why Two Leading Inflation Gauges Show Different Results

Both grew significantly over the past year compared to recent years before the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a price drop in the spring of 2020 as many businesses closed and consumers stayed at home. Last month, the 12-month gain in both the indexes was the biggest in nearly 13 years.
Businesstalkmarkets.com

Most Commodities Valued In U.S. Dollars Are Experiencing Inflation

New economic numbers came out for unemployment claims. The number was 411,000 for those filing for unemployment, which was higher than the estimated number of about 380,000. In reaction, gold is trading at $1784. Silver is trading up about 8 cents at $26.19. Copper is slightly down about three cents at $4.29. COIN is up $1.98 at $228. The Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust is trading at about $28.86.
BusinessDailyWealth

We're Facing the Million-Dollar Inflation Question

The Weekend Edition is pulled from the daily Stansberry Digest. I would never want to be the CEO of a public company... Sure, in most cases, the paychecks are incredible. And I'd get to call all of the shots. But much of a CEO's time is spent as the public...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches weekly gain as Fed impact fades

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * For the week, the loonie gains 1.3% * Price of U.S. oil settles 1% higher at $74.05 a barrel * Canadian 10-year yield rises 4.4 basis points to 1.460% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices climbed and investors grew less worried about the Federal Reserve's shift to more hawkish guidance, with the currency adding to this week's gains. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2300 to the greenback, or 81.30 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2271 to 1.2329. It was up 1.3% for the week, clawing back some its decline from the previous week when the Federal Reserve surprised markets by projecting it would begin interest rate hikes in 2023 rather than 2024. "The Fed was a turning point but it wasn't a complete game changer," said Alvise Marino, FX strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "The fact that the Fed was able to introduce some hawkishness in to the discourse but without causing a tantrum (in the bond market) ... that's something that has allowed risky assets to perform well," Marino said. The S&P 500 index hit a record high as weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data eased worries about a sudden tapering in stimulus by the Fed. Oil, one of Canada's major exports, notched a fifth consecutive week of gains on expectations demand growth will outstrip supply. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1% higher on Friday at $74.05 a barrel. Canada projects COVID-19 infections will decline rapidly over the next two months, but the more contagious Delta variant risks causing a greater-than-expected resurgence of cases later this year, public health officials said. Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 4.4 basis points at 1.460%, extending its rebound from last Friday's 3-1/2-month low at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)
Real Estatenewagebd.net

Large US banks can handle economic downturn: Fed

The largest US financial institutions have sufficient capital to continue lending during a severe economic downturn, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday as it released the results of its latest stress tests. The 23 banks that took part in the annual trials gauging whether they could maintain capital requirements in...