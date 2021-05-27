West Virginia’s Jackson Wolf strikes out 7 in complete game

Eddie's walk from West Virginia to Tennessee has officially been completed and he has raised so much money to go towards the National Angels organization!. The listeners far surpassed the goal, raising $50K at just the start to get him to do the walk. The walk started in West Virginia and took him around 70+ miles to get to Tennessee. So starting on Father's Day (June 20), Eddie started day 1 of his walk, completing 16 miles to start things off. Then he started walking again on day 2, completing 25 miles of his walk. On Day 3 of his walk, Eddie continued his trek by completing 22.15 miles. And on Day 4, Eddie successfully completed his walk by walking 10 miles, hitting the Tennessee border and finishing during The Bobby Bones Show. Eddie shared many things during his time on the walk from the animals he saw to the listeners that met him along the way, while also answering questions from listeners and sharing the story behind his passion for fostering. For all of those updates, listeners can relive this week's special moments here.