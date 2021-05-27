Cancel
West Virginia’s Jackson Wolf strikes out 7 in complete game

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 2021-05-27

Jackson Wolf struck out seven in his first career complete game and No. 8 seed West Virginia beat top-seeded Texas 5-1 on Wednesday in the Big 12 Tournament. West Virginia (25-25) had just eight conference wins this season — with two coming against Texas to close the regular season. Wolf...

