Man accused of sexually assaulting young girl

By Williston Herald staff
Williston Daily Herald
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleA 33-year-old man already facing dozens of charges is now accused of sexually assaulting a young girl. Morgan Tanner was charged Tuesday, May 25, with a class AA count of gross sexual imposition. In March, Tanner had been charged with three class C felony counts of possession of prohibited materials and two class A felony counts of promoting an obscene performance by a minor. Earlier this month he was charged with another class A felony count of promoting an obscene performance by a minor and 55 more class C felony counts of possession of prohibited materials.

