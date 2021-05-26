Man accused of sexually assaulting young girl
A 33-year-old man already facing dozens of charges is now accused of sexually assaulting a young girl. Morgan Tanner was charged Tuesday, May 25, with a class AA count of gross sexual imposition. In March, Tanner had been charged with three class C felony counts of possession of prohibited materials and two class A felony counts of promoting an obscene performance by a minor. Earlier this month he was charged with another class A felony count of promoting an obscene performance by a minor and 55 more class C felony counts of possession of prohibited materials.www.willistonherald.com