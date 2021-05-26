Man accused of sexually assaulting young girl

(Two Suspects, Same Crimes)....There is a move to consolidate their trials. The suspects are Jose Alejandro Bissell and George Quintero. The two were arrested in May. Both are being charged with aggravated mayhem, torture, false imprisonment, threats to commit a crime resulting in death, battery with serous bodily injury, and taking a vehicle without the owners consent. They are suspected in the same incident. They were to be tried separately. It was decided to try and consolidate the trials. A consolidation hearing was to be held this month. Attorney's, however, asked for a continuance of at least a week, citing incoming facts that may influence the defenses case. Thge Judge agreed and rescheduled the consolidationb hearing for July 6. It will be held at the Superior Court in Brawley.