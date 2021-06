Over the summer and fall of 2015, Juul marketers traveled up and down the East and West Coasts, handing out tens of thousands of free samples at parties hosted in a pop-up Juul Vapor Lounge. Some of the lounges were built inside a twenty-by-eight-foot steel shipping container finished in gleaming white paint, decorated with the brand’s fluorescent-colored geometric patterns, and topped off with pink lounge furniture and a bar with brightly lit jewel boxes displaying the nicotine gadgets. After guests were handed a free Juul kit, they were invited to step in front of the Bosco animated “GIF booth” to have their pictures snapped and turned into silly moving videos designed to go viral on social media with an assortment of hashtags—#juulmoment. #juullife. #juulpod. #juulvapor.