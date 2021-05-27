Diodati’s RBI-Single in extras helps Alabama Baseball clinch 3-2 Win over No. 4 Tennessee

Dylan “ The Real Deal” Smith was called on to save the Alabama baseball team’s season on Saturday, and he came through in a big way. The junior from Houston threw the team’s first complete game since 2019 when Sam Finnerty went the distance in a victory over South Carolina. Smith scattered seven hits, struck out seven, walked no one, and allowed one run. The Tide offense did just enough to secure a 3-1 victory. Bama will play the loser of tonight’s Louisiana Tech and North Carolina State game at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Alabama improved to 32-25 and Rider fell to 23-18. Rider scored in the top of the first on a lead off double and two ground outs to take a 1-0 lead. The Tide tied things up in the bottom of the second when Drew Williamson was walked with two outs and scored on a double by Caden Rose. Smith and the Broncos’ Frank Doelling then settled into an old fashioned pitcher’s duel. Bama had a great opportunity in the bottom of the fourth, but couldn’t capitalize. Zane Denton led off the frame with a walk, and advanced to third on a single by Owen Diodati. Diodati swiped second to set up runners on second and third with no outs, but the Tide came away empty handed. Jackson Tate flew out to shallow right field for out one. Williamson grounded to the second baseman and Denton was cut down at the plate for out two. Rose then hit a high hopper to second that he beat out, scoring Diodati, or so we thought. After a conference the umpires called Williamson out for runners interference, negating the run.