Tennessee State

Diodati's RBI-Single in extras helps Alabama Baseball clinch 3-2 Win over No. 4 Tennessee

 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOOVER, Ala. — Alabama took down the higher-seeded team for a second straight day, this time claiming a 3-2 win over the No. 2 seed and fourth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers at the Hoover Met. The Crimson Tide came away with a 3-2 win in 11 innings to advance to the winner's bracket on Thursday and improve to 31-22 on the season.

Hancock's 3 RBI's, Jordan's 3 runs help Mississippi St win

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Rowdey Jordan and Luke Hancock each had three hits and Mississippi State beat Samford 8-4 on Friday in an opener of the Starkville Regional. Mississippi State (41-15), No. 7 nationally, extended its winning streak in NCAA regional games to eight dating to 2018. The Bulldogs have also won six straight tournament games at home.
Brown hits 2 of NC State's 5 HRs in 8-1 win over Alabama

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Jose Torres went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Tyler McDonough and Devonte Brown each added two RBIs and North Carolina State beat Alabama 8-1 on Friday in the Ruston Regional. All eight runs for N.C. State (31-17) came by way of the home run. Luca...
Liberty’s regional run ends with 3-1 loss to No. 2 Tennessee

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers defeated the Liberty Flames 3-1 in the 2021 NCAA Knoxville Regional final Sunday evening at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Volunteers pitchers Will Heflin and Sean Huntley combined to hold the Flames to one run on five hits in...
Alabama Baseball Stays Alive with win over Rider

Dylan “ The Real Deal” Smith was called on to save the Alabama baseball team’s season on Saturday, and he came through in a big way. The junior from Houston threw the team’s first complete game since 2019 when Sam Finnerty went the distance in a victory over South Carolina. Smith scattered seven hits, struck out seven, walked no one, and allowed one run. The Tide offense did just enough to secure a 3-1 victory. Bama will play the loser of tonight’s Louisiana Tech and North Carolina State game at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Alabama improved to 32-25 and Rider fell to 23-18. Rider scored in the top of the first on a lead off double and two ground outs to take a 1-0 lead. The Tide tied things up in the bottom of the second when Drew Williamson was walked with two outs and scored on a double by Caden Rose. Smith and the Broncos’ Frank Doelling then settled into an old fashioned pitcher’s duel. Bama had a great opportunity in the bottom of the fourth, but couldn’t capitalize. Zane Denton led off the frame with a walk, and advanced to third on a single by Owen Diodati. Diodati swiped second to set up runners on second and third with no outs, but the Tide came away empty handed. Jackson Tate flew out to shallow right field for out one. Williamson grounded to the second baseman and Denton was cut down at the plate for out two. Rose then hit a high hopper to second that he beat out, scoring Diodati, or so we thought. After a conference the umpires called Williamson out for runners interference, negating the run.
Virginia baseball moves on with 3-2 win over host South Carolina

In Saturday’s elimination game against Jacksonville, it was the Virginia bats that shone en route to a 13-8 victory. Sunday afternoon, facing elimination again, the Hoos got outstanding pitching performances from Matt Wyatt and Stephen Schoch to hold of the South Carolina Gamecocks, 3-2. Wyatt, who hadn’t started since March, went a career-high five innings and got a career-high eight strikeouts in front of a ferocious home crowd of over 4,000.
Chico Nuts baseball win 3 games over weekend

The Chico Nuts 19-and-under American Legion baseball team won three games over the weekend. The Nuts swept the Redding Vipers on Saturday in a doubleheader winning 4-3 in the first game and 11-1 in the second game. On Sunday, the Nuts routed Yolo Post 77 30-2. In Saturday’s opener, Cole...
No. 2 Texas Baseball plays powerball en route to 10-3 win over Arizona State

AUSTIN, Texas — The No. 2 Texas baseball team's bats remained hot Saturday night against Arizona State with 10 runs and 12 hits in a 10-3 win over Arizona State in the NCAA Austin Regional before an announced crowd of 6,981 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. It was to much for the Sun Devils, who mustered just three runs and five hits.
Former LSU baseball legend wants to join coaching staff

Now that LSU’s run in the College World Series is complete, former head coach Paul Mainieri has officially retired, and the program is still in search for his replacement. One of the coaches in the running to take over is Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco who served as an assistant for LSU in ’93 and ’94. Should Bianco join the Tigers, former LSU baseball legend Todd Walker would like to join the staff as well.
Tennessee's 2021 opponents at a glance: Missouri

The summer months of college football's season often feel like the longest, though this year features the long-awaited return of in-person recruiting with frequent camps and visitors official and unofficial. While Tennessee's new coaching staff makes up for lost time on that front, the players are underway with summer workouts as they continue preparations for the 2021 season. Expectations might be modest coming off a tumultuous offseason, but the Vols will be looking to surprise against what could turn out to be a manageable schedule.