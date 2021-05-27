Summer Brights: 7 White Styles From Anthropologie

Attention, shoppers! There’s something new happening in the denim department. While skinny jeans once reigned supreme and straight leg cuts steadily gained in popularity pre-pandemic, the latest denim styles reflect a need for a gentle, non-constricting return to everyday dressing. For Summer ’21, looser jeans are where it’s at. On some retailers’ websites, loose jeans are even a standalone category, having earned dedicated space alongside more-established cuts. The gamut of looser styles includes low-slung, relaxed fits with a hit of ‘90s-era nostalgia, but we’re co-signing the high-rise versions straight, wide or soft flare leg interpretations. Curious about which style might be your new fave? Read on for a look at three celebrity outfit ideas that will have you dreaming of denim again.