Tennis

Banged-up Gateway boys tennis upset by Audubon in section quarterfinals (PHOTOS)

NJ.com
NJ.com
 23 days ago
With its top two singles players completely healthy, perhaps this season wouldn’t be ending as early as it has for the Gateway High boys’ tennis team. Hurting with various injuries, first-singles player Liam Collins and second-singles player Sean Hauser gave it their all for the third-seeded Gators Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 1 Tournament in Woodbury Heights. However, 11th-seeded Audubon swept the singles flight en route to the 3-2 upset.

