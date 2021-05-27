Banged-up Gateway boys tennis upset by Audubon in section quarterfinals (PHOTOS)

It all happened in a flash. Almost as if it were a fading dream. As unbelievable as this moment may have seemed though, it was all real. Senior goalie Christian Cipolletta went low to make yet another save in overtime and quickly popped up to send the ball upfield, where it eventually landed in the stick of Connor Gabilanes. The senior midfielder only had the ball for a second or two, however, before he found sophomore Chris Chaves cutting in front of the net for the winning combination as Monroe upset Lenape and won 8-7 in the South, Group 4 semifinals.