MOLINE, Ill. — Looking for a place to beat the heat this summer? The Quad Cities metro area has seven parks with free water features that will get you sprayed or soaked!. Bass Street Landing in Moline is located at the start of 17th Street in downtown. This spray area features statues of little fishermen, who spray water when activated. The area is especially popular during the Landing's Thursday night concert series, which run through early September 2021.