Kwik Trip’s Zietlow quick to give family, workers credit for success

MADISON — Is there anyone in Wisconsin who didn’t visit a Kwik Trip convenience store sometime during the COVID-19 year? Judging by the numbers, probably not. Each week, nearly 9 million people pull into one of the 768 Kwik Trip, Kwik Star and Stop-N-Go stores operating in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois for needs that range from gasoline to coffee, from donuts to bananas, and from milk to a car wash. During the peak of the pandemic, those millions of customers could count on being served by mask-wearing employees in a regularly cleaned store.