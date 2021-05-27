‘Tahoe Beaches’ website helps visitors explore shoreline

Nicknamed as “The Golden State”, the California is geographically positioned in the western (Pacific) region of the United States. With an area of 423,970 sq. km, California is also the 3rd largest and the most populous state in the USA. California is widely known for its natural beauty and among all the US States it contains the highest number of national parks. The National Parks Service, an agency under the US Department of Interior, currently manages 63 National Parks in the entire United States with California's Sequoia National Park being one of them.