‘Tahoe Beaches’ website helps visitors explore shoreline

By Submitted to the Sierra Sun
Sierra Sun
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAhead of Memorial Day weekend and the start of the summer season, the Tahoe Fund and eight agencies that manage Lake Tahoe’s public beaches have updated TahoePublicBeaches.org. Designed as a resource to guide visitors and locals to over 40 beaches that surround the iconic shores of Lake Tahoe, the site offers details about frequented hotspots to little known hidden gems. Users will find information about how to get to each beach, where to park, hours of operation, and what amenities and services are offered, if any.

Beaches, Lake Tahoe, Shoreline, California State Parks, South Lake, The Tahoe Fund, The U S Forest Service
