Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reading, PA

Reading School Board tries to remove board president over derogatory social media post about the city

By Jeremy Long jlong@readingeagle.com @jeremymlong on Twitter
Reading Eagle
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reading School Board attempted to remove its president over an inflammatory social media post made after her car was hit last month. The attempt to remove Robin Costenbader-Jacobson from her leadership position and the committees she serves on failed by a 5-3 vote. Board members Mark Detterline, Becky Ellis and Patricia Wright voted to remove Costenbader-Jacobson. Board member Ashley Jones was not present.

www.readingeagle.com
View All 15 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Reading, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Reading, PA
Government
Reading, PA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Williams
Person
Patricia Wright
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#The Reading School Board#Smith Bukowski
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
Kissimmee, FLPosted by
NBC News

Pence heckled at conservative event with shouts of 'traitor'

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled Friday with calls of “traitor” as he delivered remarks at a conservative policy conference in Kissimmee, Florida. At first, Pence was greeted by cheers when he appeared on stage at the Faith and Freedom Coalition event, which was billed as charting...
Moses Lake, WAPosted by
CBS News

Daredevil Alex Harvill dies attempting world-record motorcycle jump

Stunt rider Alex Harvill has died from injuries sustained while practicing to set a world-record motorcycle jump in Moses Lake, Washington, officials said. Harvill, 28, died Thursday from his injuries, Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said. "Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex's family, friends and loved ones," Morrison said...