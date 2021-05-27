Reading School Board tries to remove board president over derogatory social media post about the city
The Reading School Board attempted to remove its president over an inflammatory social media post made after her car was hit last month. The attempt to remove Robin Costenbader-Jacobson from her leadership position and the committees she serves on failed by a 5-3 vote. Board members Mark Detterline, Becky Ellis and Patricia Wright voted to remove Costenbader-Jacobson. Board member Ashley Jones was not present.www.readingeagle.com