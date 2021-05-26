Sharon Jo Kreps

ESTIMATE: $350.00-$500.00. Artist: Johannes Vermeer - Title: Christ in the House of Mary and Martha - Medium: Fine Art Giclee on Canvas - Image Size: Approximately 32 inches x 28.25 inches - Unframed on Unstretched Canvas - Biography: Johannes Vermeer (October 1632 - December 1675) was a Dutch Baroque Period painter who specialized in domestic interior scenes of middle class life. During his lifetime, he was a moderately successful provincial genre painter, recognized in Delft and The Hague. Nonetheless, he produced relatively few paintings and evidently was not wealthy, leaving his wife and children in debt at his death.Vermeer worked slowly and with great care, and frequently used very expensive pigments. He is particularly renowned for his masterly treatment and use of light in his work.