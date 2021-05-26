Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Sharon Jo Kreps

Trumann Democrat
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleSharon Jo Kreps (Feb. 4, 1944 - May 22, 2021) Bringing people she loved together was important to Sharon. When she planned gatherings details mattered. There were specially-designed t-shirts for annual family trips and hand-made invitations for dinners with friends. The table and house were decorated with pottery she and her husband, David, collected or items found on adventures to antique stores and yard sales. She even rewrote the lyrics to a hymn as a blessing to be sung at family dinners.

www.wabashplaindealer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yard Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Butler Eagle

Tracey Jo Carl

Whose birthday is June 15. And sooth a grieving heart. Preserving ties that bind. And bring us peace of mind. Sadly missed more each passing day.
Shawnee, OKcountywidenews.com

Sharon VBS Starts Sunday

Vacation Bible School begins Sunday, June 27, at Sharon Baptist Church and will run through Thursday, July 1, from 6-8:45 pm. Friday evening; July 2, will be Family Night beginning at 6 pm in the church sanctuary with a program by the students and refreshments immediately following in the gym.
Zeeland, MIwhtc.com

Kristie Jo Knoll

Kristi Jo Knoll, age 68 of Zeeland, finished her journey here on earth and entered glory on Monday, June 14, 2021. She is survived by her husband Blaine; her daughter Lana and Ted Bevelheimer; her brother Kourtney and Ruth Nieboer; and her brother-in-law Elwood and Gladys Knoll. Kristi was born...
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

Susan Foster-Teinert

Education: Graduated from Stroman High School; attended Victoria College for business. Company: Crossroads Movers and Foster Creek Station. In 1994 my dad passed away. I was 27 years old, and working for a convenience store chain in their corporate office at the time. Crossroads Movers came up for sale, and my mother and I decided to buy the company. Then in 1999, we decided to do something fun and opened a ladies boutique and named it Foster Creek Station. I always loved clothes and jewelry so this was right up my alley.
ObituariesThe Guardian

James Harman obituary

Southern California in the 1970s, 80s and 90s was a magic crucible of the blues, and one of its presiding warlocks was the harmonica player, singer, songwriter and bandleader James Harman, who has died aged 74 following a heart attack. In a West Coast blues milieu that boasted formidable harmonica...
Visual Arti-bidder.com

Johannes Vermeer - Christ in the house of Mary and Martha

ESTIMATE: $350.00-$500.00. Artist: Johannes Vermeer - Title: Christ in the House of Mary and Martha - Medium: Fine Art Giclee on Canvas - Image Size: Approximately 32 inches x 28.25 inches - Unframed on Unstretched Canvas - Biography: Johannes Vermeer (October 1632 - December 1675) was a Dutch Baroque Period painter who specialized in domestic interior scenes of middle class life. During his lifetime, he was a moderately successful provincial genre painter, recognized in Delft and The Hague. Nonetheless, he produced relatively few paintings and evidently was not wealthy, leaving his wife and children in debt at his death.Vermeer worked slowly and with great care, and frequently used very expensive pigments. He is particularly renowned for his masterly treatment and use of light in his work.
LifestyleGrand Island Independent

Bertha Jerabek

Bertha Jerabek will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Wednesday, June 30. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.
Obituariesnorthiowatimes.com

Sharon L. Straus

Sharon Lee Straus, 82, passed away on May 17, 2021. Her family was with her. In following Sharon’s wishes her body was cremated. Visitation will be Thursday, June 24, from 1-1:45 p.m. at St. John’s Church, Garber. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Graveside service will follow at Mt....
Guttenberg, IAguttenbergpress.com

Sharon L. Straus

Sharon Lee Straus, 82, passed away on May 17, 2021. Her family was with her. In following Sharon’s wishes her body was cremated. Visitation will be Thursday, June 24, from 1-1:45 p.m. at St. John’s Church, Garber. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Graveside service will follow at Mt....
Grand Island Independent

Sharon Jarecke

A heartfelt thank you to everyone who sent cards, called me or attended my 80th birthday celebration! I really appreciate all of you thinking of me and making my day extra special!. It was great seeing and hearing from so many of you. I thoroughly enjoyed it!. Sharon Jarecke.