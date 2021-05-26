Sharon Jo Kreps
Sharon Jo Kreps (Feb. 4, 1944 - May 22, 2021) Bringing people she loved together was important to Sharon. When she planned gatherings details mattered. There were specially-designed t-shirts for annual family trips and hand-made invitations for dinners with friends. The table and house were decorated with pottery she and her husband, David, collected or items found on adventures to antique stores and yard sales. She even rewrote the lyrics to a hymn as a blessing to be sung at family dinners.www.wabashplaindealer.com