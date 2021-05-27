Cancel
Florida State

Will N.J. tax rental income from our Florida property?

By Karin Price Mueller
NJ.com
NJ.com
 23 days ago
Q. We just bought a rental property in Florida. We still live in New Jersey. Do we have to pay additional taxes in New Jersey for the rental income off our Florida property?. A. Congrats on becoming a landlord. We hope it brings you lots of income and no headaches....

